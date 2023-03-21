EBR Schools to launch text messaging customer service support for parents

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System will begin offering around-the-clock text messaging customer service support on Monday, March 27.

The service will allow parents and guardians to use a two-way text messaging system that will feature a friendly chatbot. According to school officials, parents and guardians will be able to get quick responses to questions about attendance, grades, missed assignments, schedules, and more.

The new service will be a partnership with AllHere, school officials said.

There is no cost for enrolling in the service, but data and message rates may apply.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, the service will also offer the below benefits:

Responses within seconds, allowing you to receive answers in real-time

Translations in more than 100 languages, making it easier for families who do not speak English to receive help

Before and after-hours virtual assistance so you can access resources when and where it is convenient for you

A system that operates entirely over SMS text messaging, eliminating the need for a smartphone or an app

Proactive messages and reminders to alert you if your child has high levels of absenteeism and missed opportunities to learn so early interventions can be identified

Connection to district resources should you need support in overcoming barriers that may impede your child’s attendance in school

Ability to identify and address factors that contribute to students missing school, including lack of digital access and connectivity, mental and physical health services, and access to necessities such as food and housing

Parents and guardians will get a welcome text message on Monday, March 27, that will introduce them to the service.

To learn more about AllHere, click here.

