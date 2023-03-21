Facebook
Cold snap causing St. Vincent de Paul to open more beds

(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As most of our city’s homeless population struggle to keep warm, St. Vincent De Paul has been opening its doors. They’re keeping additional beds open Tuesday, March 21.

As far as ongoing needs, they could use pillows, baby wipes, bath, and face towels, belts for adults and children, adult gloves, and blankets.

Officials ask you to drop off supplies before 2 p.m. The address is 220 St. Vincent De Paul, Baton Rouge, La., 70802.

