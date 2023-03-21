Candace Owens speaking at LSU tonight for ‘Live Free Tour’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Conservative political commentator Candace Owens will be speaking at LSU Tuesday night, March 21.

It’s part of Turning Point USA’s ‘Live Free Tour.’

Owens is set to talk about American values, according to the event details.

Turning Point USA at Louisiana State University is hosting the event, which starts at 7:00 p.m. inside the LSU Student Union.

Candace Owens Live Free Tour. (WAFB)

