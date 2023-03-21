BR area educators among semifinalists for 2024 principal, teacher of the year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several Baton Rouge area educators are among the 2024 semifinalists for teacher and principal of the year.

The Baton Rouge area educators are among 24 teachers and 24 principals from across Louisiana that have been named semifinalists.

“Schools across Louisiana are beginning to make significant gains thanks to the commitment of our teachers and principals to remain focused on what matters most - improving academic outcomes,” said Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “Congratulations to Louisiana’s teacher and principal of the year semifinalists and our new teacher of the year finalists. They represent the many dedicated professionals leading our Louisiana comeback.”

The semifinalists will be honored during a gala on July 22, 2023, at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.

The below teacher of the year semifinalists are from the Baton Rouge area:

Ascension Parish: Kelly Landry

East Baton Rouge Parish: Kylie Altier

Iberville Parish: Devante Williams

Tangipahoa Parish: Dennis Pevey

Zachary: Sandra Saye-Foucqueteau

The below principal of the year semifinalists are from the Baton Rouge area:

Ascension Parish: Marvin Evans

Livingston Parish: Jason St. Pierre

West Baton Rouge Parish: Taya Loupe

West Feliciana Parish: Karolyn Taylor

