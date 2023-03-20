St. Joseph Cathedral celebrates Saint Joseph’s day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People at St. Joseph Cathedral celebrated Saint Joseph’s Day. The church held a special mass this morning.

Bishop Michael G. Duca presided over the mass.

An altar full of food and spiritual items was placed in front of the church. The altar was erected and adorned by the ladies of the Cathedral and other volunteers.

“When a person would pray and ask for the intercessory prayers of Saint Joseph for a certain need in their life. If they receive that prayer, that prayer was answered, they promised to make an altar in Saint Joseph’s honor,” said Duca

A traditional meal was served after the church service.

