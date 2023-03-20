Reese dominant in LSU’s 2nd round win over Michigan; Tigers advance to Sweet 16

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 3 seed LSU Tigers rolled past the No. 6 seed Michigan Wolverines in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19.

LSU (30-2) was dominant in its 66-42 win over Michigan (23-10) to advance to the Tigers’ first Sweet 16 appearance in nine years.

Angel Reese was unstoppable against the Wolverines as she finished the game with 25 points and 24 rebounds, breaking Sylvia Fowles’s record for most rebounds in an NCAA Tournament game for a Tiger. It was the sixth time this season that Reese posted a 20-point, 20-rebound game.

Reese also had a career-high in offensive rebounds as she picked up her 14th early in the fourth quarter. The Baltimore native also added three steals and six blocks in the win.

LSU dominated the first half against Michigan to lead by 15 at halftime, 30-15. Reese picked up her 30th double-double of the season with 3:08 left to play in the second quarter. She had 13 points and 14 rebounds while shooting 38% from the floor at that point.

Jasmine Carson found her shot as she picked up nine points in the first half. She was 3-of-5 from behind the arc.

The Wolverines started the second half on a 7-0 run to cut the Tiger lead down to just eight points at 30-22. However, the Tigers then went on a 9-2 run to get the LSU lead back to 15 points at 39-26 with 4:14 left in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Tigers jumped out to a 24-point lead with 4:22 left when Flau’jae Johnson splashed in her second three-pointer of the game. She finished with eight points and nine rebounds.

Alexis Morris and LaDaziah Williams both scored in double digits.

LSU will face the No. 2 seed Utah in the Sweet 16 in the Greenville Regional 2.

