Police release new details about night Nathan Millard’s body was dumped

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A police warrant signed on Sunday, March 19, added further clarity to the time spent between Nathan Millard and Derrick Perkins in the hours leading up to his death.

Investigators said Perkins allegedly wrapped Millard’s body in plastic and a large rug after the Georgia businessman accidentally overdosed in a house on E. Washington Street.

Nathan Millard is accidentally overdosed at a home on E. Washington Street, according to officials. (WAFB)

Perkins rode around the Baton Rouge area with Millard’s body in the trunk for two to four days until the odor got too bad, and he dumped the body on Ontario Street behind an abandoned funeral home, where it was later located on Monday, March 6, investigators explained.

Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Hwy. (WAFB)

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Perkins was arrested on Monday, March 20, for his involvement in improperly disposing of Millard’s body.

Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right) (Baton Rouge Police Department)

According to the warrant, Millard was introduced to a known drug dealer in the area called “Stanka,” later identified as Perkins, by a man and a female prostitute. The two allegedly flagged down “Stanka” to give them a ride to go get high in south Baton Rouge, the warrant stated.

With an unidentified woman already in the car, “Stanka” agreed but needed to stop at a gas station for gas and two cups of ice, according to the warrant. Millard and the two people he was with went into the gas station, but Millard came out before them and got back into the vehicle, the warrant stated.

“Stanka” left the two people Millard was with, taking him to a home on E. Washington Street where he overdosed, added the warrant.

Perkins reportedly tried to alter the car and changed the license plate several times before burning it on March 13. Police found the burned car on Osceola Street less than a mile from where Millard’s body was found, according to the warrant.

Vehicle associated with Derrick Perkins (Baton Rouge Police Department)

Perkins arrest report can be viewed below. Parts of the document were redacted by police.

