Pipe problems force woman to live without running water for weeks

A Baton Rouge woman has been dealing with water pipe problems.

Maggie Carter said it happened when repairmen went to her house to fix her Samsung refrigerator, pushed the fridged back too far, and hit a pipe causing it to flood parts of her house.

Carter said the repairmen shut off the water from the outside and told her they would be back to fix it, but she said that never happened.

She said she had to use bottled water for everything.

She then called Newsline 9 and Deon Guillory for help.

A spokesperson with Samsung sent a statement saying, “We aspire to have best-in-class service for all our customers by providing a robust network of skilled authorized technicians. While our qualified technician observed the unit’s plumbing was previously damaged before their arrival, we remain in contact with Ms. Carter to ensure this matter is resolved to her satisfaction. We encourage any customer with questions about a product or service to contact us at 1-800-SAMSUNG for assistance.”

Carter’s water has since been turned back on.

“Beautiful. I got in the shower, and I couldn’t get out, she said laughing. I’m grateful that y’all responded. I can’t thank y’all enough.”

