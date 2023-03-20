Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Pipe problems force woman to live without running water for weeks

A Baton Rouge woman has been dealing with water pipe problems.
A Baton Rouge woman has been dealing with water pipe problems.(WAFB)
By Deon Guillory
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman has been dealing with water pipe problems.

Maggie Carter said it happened when repairmen went to her house to fix her Samsung refrigerator, pushed the fridged back too far, and hit a pipe causing it to flood parts of her house.

A Baton Rouge woman has been dealing with water pipe problems.
A Baton Rouge woman has been dealing with water pipe problems.(WAFB)

Carter said the repairmen shut off the water from the outside and told her they would be back to fix it, but she said that never happened.

She said she had to use bottled water for everything.

She then called Newsline 9 and Deon Guillory for help.

A spokesperson with Samsung sent a statement saying, “We aspire to have best-in-class service for all our customers by providing a robust network of skilled authorized technicians. While our qualified technician observed the unit’s plumbing was previously damaged before their arrival, we remain in contact with Ms. Carter to ensure this matter is resolved to her satisfaction. We encourage any customer with questions about a product or service to contact us at 1-800-SAMSUNG for assistance.”

Carter’s water has since been turned back on.

“Beautiful. I got in the shower, and I couldn’t get out, she said laughing. I’m grateful that y’all responded. I can’t thank y’all enough.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Five individuals arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into the parish jail
Five arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, officials said

Latest News

Matthew Fortenberry
‘Please stop killing our babies’: Mother of 11-year-old shooting victim speaks out
Snap Benefits
Louisiana selected for new SNAP contactless mobile payment option
A police warrant signed over the weekend adds further clarity to the time spent between Nathan...
Police release new details about night Nathan Millard’s body was dumped
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, March 20
Cold start to spring gives way to much warmer weather later this week