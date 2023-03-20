Facebook
One of four teen defendants in Linda Frickey murder case deemed incompetent for trial

Four teens -- three shown here in surveillance video -- are accused of carjacking and dragging 72-year-old Linda Frickey to her death on March 21, 2022.(New Orleans Police Department/Family photo/WVUE)
By Ken Daley
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On the eve of the one-year anniversary of Linda Frickey’s horrific dragging death during a Mid-City carjacking, one of the four teen defendants accused of her murder was deemed incompetent to stand trial.

Orleans Parish Criminal District Judge Kimya Holmes made the ruling Monday (March 20) after hearing testimony from a court-appointed psychiatrist. The doctor’s diagnosis was that 16-year-old Lenyra Theophile would be unable to participate in her own defense without additional mental health care.

Holmes ordered Theophile to be remanded to Northlake Behavioral Health System -- a psychiatric facility in Mandeville -- for treatment, over the objection of defense attorney Gregory Carter. Holmes scheduled another mental competency hearing for Theophile on May 19.

Meanwhile, Theophile’s three co-defendants -- 18-year-old John Honore, 16-year-old Briniyah Baker and 15-year-old Mar’Qel Curtis -- remain scheduled to be tried as adults for second-degree murder starting April 3.

The four defendants have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Frickey, who died one year ago Tuesday.

Frickey, 72, was carjacked by four people who attacked her as she sat in her car near North Scott and Bienville streets around 1:30 p.m. on March 21, 2022.

Frickey’s arm became entangled in her seat belt as she was pushed out of the driver’s seat and she was dragged down Bienville until her arm was severed and she bled to death on the street.

