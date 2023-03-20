LSU wants fans to help send women’s basketball team off to Sweet 16

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team is headed to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014, so fans are asked to show up to send the Tigers off the right way.

The team will leave campus on Wednesday, March 22, for Greenville, S.C. The sendoff is scheduled for noon in front of Gate 6 of Tiger Stadium, which is across from the LSU Athletic Administration Building. Officials said fans can park in lot 404.

LSU got past Michigan, 66-42, to advance in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers will face Utah on Friday, March 24.

