LSU earns No. 6 seed in Denver Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU gymnastics team is headed to the Denver Regional as the No. 6 seed to begin postseason competition, NCAA officials announced on Monday, March 20.

The competition starts on March 31 at Magness Arena for a chance to go to the NCAA Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas.

“We are excited to take the next step in our climb out in Denver,” said head coach Jay Clark. “Their program does a good job at hosting these events. I’m sure it will be a good community out there and we hope to see some of our fans come out. There are no easy outs once we get into the bracket and we know we will need to be at our best to advance to the round of 16.”

Information provided by LSU Sports:

The Denver Regional is one of four regional competition sites held nationally and will be hosted in Magness Arena. It will feature No. 14 Denver (host), No. 6 LSU, No. 3 Michigan, No. 11 Oregon State, Georgia, Nebraska, Minnesota, North Carolina and Arizona.

LSU will compete in session one of the second round against No. 11 Oregon State, Georgia and Nebraska at 3 p.m. CT on Friday, March 31. Session two features No. 3 Michigan, No. 14 Denver, Minnesota and the winner of the first round competition between North Carolina and Arizona at 8 p.m. CT.

All sessions will be streamed on ESPN Plus.

The Tigers will begin the meet on beam. If the squad advances to regional finals they will begin on vault.

The top two teams from each second round session will face off in the Regional Final at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 2. The top two teams from the final will then advance to NCAA Semifinals on April 13 at Dickies Arena.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.