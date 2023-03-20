La. man pleads guilty after making threats to kill Fla. congresswoman

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - A man from Livingston Parish pled guilty after allegedly leaving a voice message threatening to kill a Florida congresswoman.

The United States Department of Justice announced Charles T. Germany, 52, of Walker, pleaded guilty before Chief Judge Shelly Dick to interstate transmission of a threat to injure another.

According to court documents, Germany knowingly placed a phone call from his home in Walker to a member of the House of Representatives in Florida.

During the call, he left a recorded voice message which was viewed by the member and their staff as a threat.

The incident was investigated by the United States Capitol Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer M. Kleinpeter with the assistance of Trial Attorney Kevin Nunnally of the Department of Justice’s Counterterrorism Section.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.