JACQUES TALK: Emery Jones

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - He may only be a sophomore, but offensive lineman Emery Jones is being counted on as one of the leaders of the LSU football team entering the 2023 season.

The giant Jones immediately made an impact in his first year with the Tigers, starting the final 12 games of LSU’s 10-4 squad that won the SEC West and blasted Purdue 63-7 in The Citrus Bowl.

The former Catholic High of Baton Rouge star will team with his best friend and fellow offensive lineman Will Campbell in the trenches to hopefully make the LSU offense potent again next fall.

