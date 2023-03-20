Facebook
EBR Schools set to randomly search schools for drugs and weapons using K-9 officers

School Lockdown
School Lockdown(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) announced on Monday, March 20, that it will start conducting random searches at schools for drugs and weapons with the assistance of K-9 units.

Officials said the move is part of an effort to provide safe and secure learning environments for students and staff. They added the searches will happen at high schools and middle schools and will be based on security information from incidents that cause concern.

Information provided by EBRPSS:

Law enforcement officers and school staff will announce that the school is on lockdown and will attempt to minimize any disruptions to our students or learning. In order to be sensitive to any natural fear of dogs, the K-9 officers will not physically engage students up close, and no staff or officers will physically touch students during this process.

Officials added there will be no publicly published schedule for the searches and similar types of routine searches have been happening for several decades.

