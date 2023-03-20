DOTD is hosting a hiring event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) will host a hiring event on Monday, March 20.

It’s happening from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at DOTD headquarters. The address is 1201 Captiol Access Road in Baton Rouge.

The department says no experience is required for applicants and there will be interviews on-site. Positions to become a Mobile Equipment Operator are available.

Take a look at other open positions below:

If selected, you may receive a conditional job offer on the spot.

DOTD reports a conditional offer requires a driver’s license and Social Security card.

