DOTD is hosting a hiring event

Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) will host a hiring event on Monday, March 20.
It’s happening from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at DOTD headquarters. The address is 1201 Captiol Access Road in Baton Rouge.
The department says no experience is required for applicants and there will be interviews on-site. Positions to become a Mobile Equipment Operator are available.
Take a look at other open positions below:
If selected, you may receive a conditional job offer on the spot.
DOTD reports a conditional offer requires a driver’s license and Social Security card.
