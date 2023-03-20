Cold start to spring gives way to much warmer weather later this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A widespread freeze impacting the area this morning is not exactly the greeting most of us expect on the first official day of spring. And unusually cool weather will continue today, with highs only reaching the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, March 20 (WAFB)

Warmer Days Ahead

We’ll squeeze out one more cold start in the upper 30s on Tuesday before a significant warm-up kicks in for the remainder of the week. Tuesday’s highs will rebound into the low 70s, with 80s expected from Wednesday through Friday. Mornings will also trend much milder, with lows climbing from the mid 50s on Wednesday to near 70 by Friday morning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, March 20 (WAFB)

Next Shot at Rain

Good rain chances return on Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening, in association with our next cold front.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, March 20 (WAFB)

The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting the potential for some strong to severe storms, showing a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather for much of our area. However, it doesn’t look like a slam dunk severe weather even at this point, so we’ll continue to monitor trends over the next few days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, March 20 (WAFB)

Once the front moves through, only a slight cool down is expected into the weekend. Lows will range from the upper 50s to around 60 degrees, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, March 20 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.