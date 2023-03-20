Absentee ballots due soon in March 25 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The next deadline for the March 25 Municipal Primary Election is approaching soon for voters.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, March 21 at 4:30 p.m.
You have until Friday, March 24 to return the completed ballot.
Voters can also ask for one in person at the parish Registrar of Voters office.
