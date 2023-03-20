Facebook
Absentee ballots due soon in March 25 election

An absentee ballot.
An absentee ballot.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The next deadline for the March 25 Municipal Primary Election is approaching soon for voters.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, March 21 at 4:30 p.m.

You have until Friday, March 24 to return the completed ballot.

Click here to request a sample ballot online.

Voters can also ask for one in person at the parish Registrar of Voters office.

For more information, click here.

