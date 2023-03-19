School campaign promotes prom season safety

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Ascension Parish Schools are hoping to promote safety for students during prom season with the launch of a new public safety campaign.

Students from St. Amant High, Dutchtown High, East Ascension High, and Donaldonville High are featured in a series of videos. They encourage fellow students to avoid drinking and driving, avoid drugs, and respect the boundaries of others. To watch some of the videos, click here.

“There is no stronger voice to speak words of caution to our youth than their peers,” Ascension Public School spokesperson Jackie Tisdell said. “We want our students to hear from their friends that prom season should be a happy time, a time to have fun, but not a time to make reckless and harmful decisions.”

School officials are also posting safety reminders on banners and school computers at four Ascension Parish high schools.

East Ascension High School held its prom on Saturday, March 18. Dutchtown High’s prom is Saturday, March 25, while St. Amant High and Donaldsonville High will hold their proms on Saturday, April 1.

