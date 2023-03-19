Facebook
Residents to take part in 5K, raise awareness about epilepsy

The public is invited to participate in a 5K and one-mile fun run on Saturday, April 1, to raise awareness about epilepsy.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The public is invited to participate in a 5K and one-mile fun run on Saturday, April 1, to raise awareness about epilepsy.

The “Seize the Day” event is being planned by Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana, a group that aims to support those impacted by epilepsy. The group provides support group meetings around Louisiana, clinical outreach programs, and one-on-one meetings for newly diagnosed patients.

Experts said nearly half a million American kids live with epilepsy.

The 5K and one-mile fun run will take place at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center. Organizers said the fun run will begin at 9 a.m., while the 5K will get underway at 9:30 a.m.

The day of events will also include family fun activities like music, food, and drinks.

Participants in the 5K and one-mile fun run will need to register ahead of time. Click here for more details.

