Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

No. 1 LSU beats No. 11 Texas A&M in Game 2 to win series

LSU designated hitter Jared Jones (22)
LSU designated hitter Jared Jones (22)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WAFB) - The No. 1 LSU baseball team won its first SEC series of the season by beating No. 11 Texas A&M on Saturday, March 18.

The Tigers (18-1, 2-0 SEC) took down the Aggies (13-6, 0-2 SEC), 12-7.

Garrett Edwards (3-0) earned the win on the mound, allowing one run on three hits while striking out five and walking three. Ty Floyd started for the Tigers. He gave up five runs on three hits while striking out three batters and walking two others.

Designated hitter Jared Jones was 3-for-5 at the plate with one home run and seven RBI. Tommy White was also 3-for-5 and had three RBI.

CLICK HERE for more.

The third game of the series is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
Derrick Perkins
Man sought for questioning in Nathan Millard case arrested; bond set
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison

Latest News

LSU head coach Beth Torina
No. 5 Tennessee shuts out No. 12 LSU
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)
Skenes electric in SEC debut as No. 1 LSU shuts out Texas A&M
LSU Tigers
Offense stays hot as No. 12 LSU defeats Southeastern
LSU third baseman Tommy White (47)
No. 1 LSU shuts out UNO; wins 11th straight game ahead of SEC play