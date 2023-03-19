Kicking off spring with a freeze

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will be the last full day of winter, and it will feel like it with temperatures starting out in the upper 30s to lower 40s and highs this afternoon only reaching the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, March 19 (wafb)

A Freeze Warning goes into effect tonight for the entire region with overnight lows in the city dropping to the lower 30s by daybreak Monday. This will be a light freeze, which means only protect three out of four Ps, no need to wrap pipes.

Monday is the first official day of Spring, and it will start with a light freeze, then highs in the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

In fact, we look to remain dry and nice most of next week with a warming trend.

Highs will be right back in the 80s by midweek, with our next front/rain chance coming on Friday.

