Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Kicking off spring with a freeze

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, March 19
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, March 19(wafb)
By Jared Silverman
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will be the last full day of winter, and it will feel like it with temperatures starting out in the upper 30s to lower 40s and highs this afternoon only reaching the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, March 19
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, March 19(wafb)

A Freeze Warning goes into effect tonight for the entire region with overnight lows in the city dropping to the lower 30s by daybreak Monday. This will be a light freeze, which means only protect three out of four Ps, no need to wrap pipes.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, March 19
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, March 19(wafb)

Monday is the first official day of Spring, and it will start with a light freeze, then highs in the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, March 19
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, March 19(wafb)

In fact, we look to remain dry and nice most of next week with a warming trend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, March 19
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, March 19(wafb)

Highs will be right back in the 80s by midweek, with our next front/rain chance coming on Friday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, March 19
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, March 19(wafb)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
Derrick Perkins
Man sought for questioning in Nathan Millard case arrested; bond set
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 18
A freeze to start spring
Jared Silverman gives the 10 p.m. forecast on Saturday, March 18.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Saturday, March 18
Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Saturday, March 18.
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Saturday, March 18
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 10 p.m. weather for Friday, March 17.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, March 17