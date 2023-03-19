Former EBR parish coroner passes away at 96

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dr. Hypolite Landry, a former East Baton Rouge coroner, and record-setting pilot passed away on Saturday, March 18, family confirms. He was 96.

Dr. Landry was first elected as coroner in 1971 and served for 27 years. He officially retired in 1998.

In 1969, Landry became a record-setting pilot and set many records for the quickest flights around the world in a single-engine plane.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

