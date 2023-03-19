Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Former EBR parish coroner passes away at 96

Dr. Hypolite Landry, a former East Baton Rouge coroner, and record-setting pilot passed away on Saturday, March 18, family confirms.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dr. Hypolite Landry, a former East Baton Rouge coroner, and record-setting pilot passed away on Saturday, March 18, family confirms. He was 96.

Dr. Landry was first elected as coroner in 1971 and served for 27 years. He officially retired in 1998.

In 1969, Landry became a record-setting pilot and set many records for the quickest flights around the world in a single-engine plane.

RELATED: La. man celebrates 50th anniversary of world record flight

(WAFB)

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
Derrick Perkins
Man sought for questioning in Nathan Millard case arrested; bond set
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison

Latest News

Wearing of the green.
Wearin’ of the Green Parade
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
Texas man pulled from swamp after police chase in stolen car, deputies say
Suspects in stolen car ran into swamp after police chase, sheriff says
school generic
Kindergarten registration dates announced for Ascension Parish Schools