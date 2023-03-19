Facebook
Easter baskets for pets to help one nonprofit animal shelter

By Breanne Bizette
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Easter is fast approaching, and one animal shelter is hoping to help pets celebrate the holiday.

Rescue Alliance Gonzales has pet-friendly Easter baskets.

“This year, we are actually doing our easter baskets for pets fundraiser drive. Basically, what that does it helps us actually raise money to help us with the cost of spay, neutering, and vaccinations,” explains Jonathan Henriques, the man who runs the shelter.

The Easter baskets are filled with treats, collars, toys, and much more for both cats and dogs.

The Rescue Alliance is selling the baskets from $25 to $15, hoping to raise some money to take care of kittens that desperately need a home.

“We do have an abundance of kittens coming in with even more coming this week, so we do encourage everyone to come on out. If you are looking for a kitten, please give us a call,” said Henriques.

The nonprofit shelter brought in 457 kittens in 2022. They’ve already had 70 adoptions in the year 2023, and they hope that number increases.

Folks with the shelter are trying to raise enough money to eventually get a transportation van to save more animals and help them find a home.

If you are interested in ordering a pet-friendly Easter basket, click here. You can also contact the shelter by calling the number 225-450-9670

