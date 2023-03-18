Facebook
Wearin’ of the Green Parade to roll through BR Saturday

Wearing of the Green St. Patrick's Day Parade 2018
Wearing of the Green St. Patrick's Day Parade 2018
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 38th Annual Wearin’ of the Green St. Patrick’s Day Parade will roll through the streets of Baton Rouge on Saturday, March. 18.

The floats begin rolling at 10 a.m. and will take about two hours to travel the entire parade route. The route begins on Hundred Oaks Avenue and ends at the intersection of Perkins Road and Stanford Avenue.

Thousands of people typically attend the parade, so the public is urged to arrive at their spot along the parade route early in the day.

The grand marshal for the 2023 parade is Tim Mockler, owner of the Mockler Beverage Company.

There is also a 5K race to benefit Baton Rouge Green, the organization dedicated to the upkeep of trees and green spaces in Baton Rouge. The race begins at 8 a.m. To make a donation to Baton Rouge Green, click here.

