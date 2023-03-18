Facebook
Trump says in social media post he’ll be arrested on Tuesday

Two investigations into former President Donald Trump are moving forward. (CNN, GETTY IMAGES, POOL, WSB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump said in a social media post that he will be arrested Tuesday as a New York prosecutor is eyeing charges in a case examining hush money paid to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president.

Trump said in a post on his Truth Social network early Saturday that “illegal leaks” from the Manhattan district attorney’s office indicate that “THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK.”

Trump urged his followers to protest.

Law enforcement officials in New York have been making security preparations for the possibility that Trump could be indicted.

There has been no public announcement of any time frame for the grand jury’s secret work in the case, including any potential vote on whether to indict the ex-president.

