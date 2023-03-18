Facebook
Skenes electric in SEC debut as No. 1 LSU shuts out Texas A&M

LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WAFB) - LSU right-hander Paul Skenes was electric in the Southeastern Conference opener vs. Texas A&M on Friday, March 17 from Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

No. 1 LSU (17-1, 1-0 SEC) shutout Texas A&M (13-5, 0-1 SEC) 9-0 extending the Tiger’s win streak to 12 games.

Skenes (5-0) went 6.1 innings allowing just four hits and striking out 11 and Christian Little picked up his second save of the season.

Tommy White led the offense for the Tigers going 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBI. Josh Pears also went 2-for-4 at the plate and added two RBI.

While Gavin Dugas, Alex Milazzo, and Jared Jones each picked up an RBI in the win.

Dylan Crews was 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and two runs scored.

Texas A&M threatened in the bottom of the eighth inning as they got two batters on with one out, but Nate Ackenhausen got a ground ball out and then Christian Little would get the next batter out to foul out.

LSU will look to take the series on Saturday, March 18 with the first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m.

