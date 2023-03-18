No. 5 Tennessee shuts out No. 12 LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 12 LSU was held to just two hits in their loss to No. 5 Tennessee on Friday, March 17 from Tiger Park.

The Tigers (23-3, 2-2 SEC) fell to the Lady Vols (22-1, 4-0 SEC) 5-0.

Ali Newland and Karli Petty were the lone Tigers to collect a hit in the loss.

Tennessee got on the board in the top of the third inning as Katie Taylor blasted a two-run home run to give the Lady Vols a 2-0 lead. Tennessee would pick up two more runs on a wild pitch and an error by the Tigers to take a 4-0 lead.

The Lady Vols would add one more run on a single in the top of the seventh to make it 5-0.

Ali Kilponen (8-1) got the start in the circle for the Tigers taking the loss, her first on the season. Kilponen went seven innings, allowing six hits, five runs, while walking seven and striking out seven.

LSU will look to even the series on Saturday, March 18 with the first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m. from Tiger Park.

