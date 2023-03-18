Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

No. 5 Tennessee shuts out No. 12 LSU

LSU head coach Beth Torina
LSU head coach Beth Torina(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 12 LSU was held to just two hits in their loss to No. 5 Tennessee on Friday, March 17 from Tiger Park.

The Tigers (23-3, 2-2 SEC) fell to the Lady Vols (22-1, 4-0 SEC) 5-0.

Ali Newland and Karli Petty were the lone Tigers to collect a hit in the loss.

Tennessee got on the board in the top of the third inning as Katie Taylor blasted a two-run home run to give the Lady Vols a 2-0 lead. Tennessee would pick up two more runs on a wild pitch and an error by the Tigers to take a 4-0 lead.

The Lady Vols would add one more run on a single in the top of the seventh to make it 5-0.

Ali Kilponen (8-1) got the start in the circle for the Tigers taking the loss, her first on the season. Kilponen went seven innings, allowing six hits, five runs, while walking seven and striking out seven.

LSU will look to even the series on Saturday, March 18 with the first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m. from Tiger Park.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
Derrick Perkins
Man sought for questioning in Nathan Millard case arrested; bond set
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison

Latest News

LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)
Skenes electric in SEC debut as No. 1 LSU shuts out Texas A&M
LSU Tigers
Offense stays hot as No. 12 LSU defeats Southeastern
LSU third baseman Tommy White (47)
No. 1 LSU shuts out UNO; wins 11th straight game ahead of SEC play
LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon (29)
No. 14 LSU splits doubleheader against South Carolina to win series