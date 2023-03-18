Kindergarten registration dates announced for Ascension Parish Schools

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Ascension Parish Schools have announced dates for kindergarten registration as well as the start of online pre-kindergarten applications.

Kindergarten registration for the 2023/2024 school year will run from Monday, March 27, through Friday, March 31.

Parents or guardians will need to bring a child’s birth certificate, up-to-date immunization records, and proof of residence.

In order to be eligible for kindergarten, a child must be at least five years of age by Sept. 30, 2023.

The below specific dates and times for kindergarten registration were released by school officials:

9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Monday, March 27, 2023: Galvez Primary Lakeside Primary Lake Elementary

9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Tuesday, March 28, 2023: G.W. Carver Primary Gonzales Primary Pecan Grove Primary

9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2023: Donaldsonville Primary Sorrento Primary St. Amant Primary

9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Thursday, March 30, 2023: Prairieville Primary Oak Grove Primary Bluff Ridge Primary Spanish Lake Primary Bullion Primary

9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Friday, March 31, 2023: Central Primary Duplessis Primary Dutchtown Primary Sugar Mill Primary



Online applications for pre-kindergarten are open and will run through May 15, 2023.

School officials said that children applying for pre-kindergarten must be four years old by Sept. 30, 2023, and those applying for head start must be three years old by that same date.

Officials with Ascension Parish Schools said that completing an application does not guarantee a child a spot at a school. Also, students are not accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more about applying for pre-kindergarten, click here.

