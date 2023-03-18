Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

‘Jurassic Park’ star Sam Neill reveals cancer diagnosis

Actor Sam Neill talked about his cancer treatment in a recent interview.
Actor Sam Neill talked about his cancer treatment in a recent interview.(Source: Getty Images/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Jurassic Park” actor Sam Neill says he battled cancer in the last year but is now cancer-free.

In an interview with The Guardian, Neill says he was diagnosed with Stage 3 blood cancer, also known as angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.

He was treated with chemotherapy and says he’ll continue to be on medication the rest of his life. But the cancer is in remission.

Neill said the past year included some “dark moments,” but it made him more grateful for every day.

He’s back at work on a Peacock show called “Apples Never Fall,” and his published memoir titled “Did I Ever Tell You This?” goes on sale Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
Derrick Perkins
Man sought for questioning in Nathan Millard case arrested; bond set
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump says in social media post he’ll be arrested on Tuesday
Wearing of the Green St. Patrick's Day Parade 2018
Wearin’ of the Green Parade to roll through BR Saturday
The ICC prosecutor thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin could still face a war crimes trial.
International Criminal Court prosecutor: Putin could stand trial for crimes
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 18
A freeze to start spring