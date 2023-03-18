A freeze to start spring

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Much colder weather is expected over the next few days as we enter into Spring.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 18 (wafb)

Today we have multiple St. Patty’s Day parades, which will be cool with highs in the mid-50s under mostly cloudy skies. There will be a less than 20% chance of a few light showers or sprinkles throughout the day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 18 (wafb)

Tonight will be cold and dry with lows in the upper 30s in the city, but a Freeze Watch/Warning will be in effect for the northern part of the viewing area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 18 (wafb)

Even though it’s not shown here, Baton Rouge will be under a Freeze Watch Sunday night into Monday. Believe it or not, there will be the possibility of a light freeze for the Baton Rouge area to kick off Spring.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 18 (wafb)

Most of next week looks dry with a warming trend by midweek, as we climb right back into the 80s.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.