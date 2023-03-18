A freeze to start spring
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Much colder weather is expected over the next few days as we enter into Spring.
Today we have multiple St. Patty’s Day parades, which will be cool with highs in the mid-50s under mostly cloudy skies. There will be a less than 20% chance of a few light showers or sprinkles throughout the day.
Tonight will be cold and dry with lows in the upper 30s in the city, but a Freeze Watch/Warning will be in effect for the northern part of the viewing area.
Even though it’s not shown here, Baton Rouge will be under a Freeze Watch Sunday night into Monday. Believe it or not, there will be the possibility of a light freeze for the Baton Rouge area to kick off Spring.
Most of next week looks dry with a warming trend by midweek, as we climb right back into the 80s.
