A freeze to start spring

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Saturday, March 18.
By Jared Silverman
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Much colder weather is expected over the next few days as we enter into Spring.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 18
Today we have multiple St. Patty’s Day parades, which will be cool with highs in the mid-50s under mostly cloudy skies. There will be a less than 20% chance of a few light showers or sprinkles throughout the day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 18
Tonight will be cold and dry with lows in the upper 30s in the city, but a Freeze Watch/Warning will be in effect for the northern part of the viewing area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 18
Even though it’s not shown here, Baton Rouge will be under a Freeze Watch Sunday night into Monday. Believe it or not, there will be the possibility of a light freeze for the Baton Rouge area to kick off Spring.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 18
Most of next week looks dry with a warming trend by midweek, as we climb right back into the 80s.

