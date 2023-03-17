Students can sign up for this virtual college fair

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High school students have until noon on Friday, March 17 to sign up for the 3rd Annual Virtual College Fair.

It’s being put on by the 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge and the University of Louisiana System.

The virtual event is happening on Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m. until noon.

High school students are encouraged to register. Parents are also asked to participate.

If you sign up, you get the chance to engage with the UL system campus, staff, and students while also learning about FAFSA and TOPS.

Organizers add there wills be a chance to win tuition scholarships, book scholarships, and more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.