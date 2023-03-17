SMART LIVING: Spring break insider travel tips

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - For the 567% of Americans planning a spring break getaway, there are tricks to make their travel experience perfect.

Whether a person is planning to escape by plane, train, boat, or car, planning is key.

“If you do not have things set up in advance, you will be sorely disappointed,” said Bob Cook, director of sales at Go Travel.

Don’t book too early or too late. According to U.S. News and World Report, a person should book his or her domestic flights two months before planning to travel. For international travel, a person should book a flight six to eight months ahead of time.

The old rule of thumb that the best deals are on Tuesday no longer applies. Fluctuating fuel costs are what counts now.

Experts said when traveling by plane, only pack carry-ons.

“Last year in ‘22, if you check your luggage, the chances of seeing it when you got to your destination were probably 50 to 60 percent,” Cook said.

When booking a hotel, go to Expedia or Kayak to get the lowest price and then call the hotel directly. Many hotels are offering special rate discounts of up to 20%.

“People can save money by traveling by realizing they don’t have to take the top tier. If you’re the type of person who gets up at seven in the morning and doesn’t get home till eight o’clock, you don’t need a suite,” Cook said.

If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck this year, Turkey, Argentina, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Thailand top the list for the best currency exchange rate.

Always remember, it’s not all about money. Save when you can but don’t be afraid to splurge on the important things.

Another great tip is to always clear your cookies and search history or use a different computer before booking. Once you start looking into flights, you are flagged for having shown interest. Consequently, prices go up. By clearing your cookies or using a different computer, your search history will no longer cost you more to book a flight.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.