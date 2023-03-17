Facebook
Shreveport woman arrested for allegedly attacking officer

Andi Lynn Foshee, DOB: 1/26/1992
Andi Lynn Foshee, DOB: 1/26/1992(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman has been arrested for reportedly attacking a police officer.

The Shreveport Police Department says on March 16, officers were called out to the intersection of Kings Highway and Gilbert Street about a suspicious person. When they got there, they made contact with the suspect, later identified as Andi Lynn Foshee, 31.

While speaking with Foshee, SPD says she became combative, and injured one of the officers. Multiple officers were eventually able to take Foshee into custody. Police say the officer should make a full recovery.

Foshee is charged with two counts of felony battery of a police officer, one count of resisting arrest with force or violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and improper telephone communication.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

