Scotlandville’s Carlos Sample to step down after 16 years

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Longtime Scotlandville head basketball coach Carlos Sample has announced he will be stepping down after 16 years.

Coach Sample has led the Hornets to multiple State Championships including the 2022 championship. He recently led Scotlandville to the 2023 Division I Select Championship game against Catholic B.R., but the Hornets would lost to the Bears.

Since 2010 Coach Sample has led the Hornets to the State Championship game and has compiled a record of 8-6 in title games.

During his time at Scotlandville Sample finished with a 482-83 record and 676-198 overall record.

Coach Sample has coached multiple State Player of the Year players that include Javonte Smart and Reece Beekman both played at Division I schools.

