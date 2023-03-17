Ponchatoula native Tyjae Spears shines in front of scouts at Tulane Pro Day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane football held its annual Pro Day Thursday (March 16) and with the program’s newfound success, it should come as no surprise that all 32 NFL teams were in attendance.

They all had eyes on Ponchatoula native Tyjae Spears who was clocking in 40 times that averaged in the 4.4s.

“I just wanted to run a fast 40,” Spears said. “Some people said I had between 4.50 and 4.47 and someone said a 4.37.”

Spears said after the workout that he was nervous but knew he’d cash in on the opportunity because it’s what he’s prepped for a long time.

“We played in front of more people than that,” Spears said. “Scouts probably be at every one of our games so we played in front of way more people than that.”

Spears’ stock has risen during the pre-draft process and the hope is he can get into the second round.

