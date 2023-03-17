Facebook
Ponchatoula native Tyjae Spears shines in front of scouts at Tulane Pro Day

Tulane running back Tyjae Spears (22) runs away from USC defenders during the Green Wave's...
Tulane running back Tyjae Spears (22) runs away from USC defenders during the Green Wave's 46-45 Cotton Bowl victory on Monday (Jan. 2) in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)(Sam Hodde | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane football held its annual Pro Day Thursday (March 16) and with the program’s newfound success, it should come as no surprise that all 32 NFL teams were in attendance.

They all had eyes on Ponchatoula native Tyjae Spears who was clocking in 40 times that averaged in the 4.4s.

“I just wanted to run a fast 40,” Spears said. “Some people said I had between 4.50 and 4.47 and someone said a 4.37.”

Spears said after the workout that he was nervous but knew he’d cash in on the opportunity because it’s what he’s prepped for a long time.

“We played in front of more people than that,” Spears said. “Scouts probably be at every one of our games so we played in front of way more people than that.”

Spears’ stock has risen during the pre-draft process and the hope is he can get into the second round.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

