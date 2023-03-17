Morning storms lead to a much cooler weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Widespread shower and t-storm activity will impact the area through the morning hours in association with a cold front.

One or two strong storms can’t be ruled out, with damaging winds being the primary threat.

Locally heavy rainfall is also possible, but the risk for any flooding is minimal given a run of dry weather that the area has seen of late. Rain totals should average 0.50″-2.00″ across the WAFB viewing area, with locally higher amounts possible.

Temperatures will also be a big story in association with today’s front. Morning temperatures starting out around 70 degrees will drop initially as rains arrive and then see a more significant drop as the front moves through. Temperatures will likely be in the 50s by this afternoon, with a healthy northerly breeze adding to the ‘chill’ if you have plans to be out and about.

Clouds, Chilly Temps for the Weekend

Most of the rains should exit by tonight, but plenty of clouds will linger this weekend, especially on Saturday. If you’re heading to the Wearin of the Green Parade on Saturday, plan on generally overcast skies, breezy conditions, and chilly temperatures. The parade likely starts out in the upper 40s at 10 a.m. and only sees temperatures climb into the low 50s by the time it’s done. A few sprinkles or a spotty shower are also possible, but I’m not expecting major rain impacts.

Lows could actually dip into the upper 30s by Sunday morning, with afternoon highs only expected to reach the low to mid 50s. The day starts out mostly cloudy but may see a little more sunshine by the afternoon.

More Changes Next Week

Guidance continues to trend colder for Monday morning, now showing an increasing potential for a brief light freeze near and especially north of metro Baton Rouge. And while Monday marks the official beginning of spring, it won’t feel much like it, with that morning chill followed by highs only reaching the upper 50s.

However, temperatures will begin a steady rebound after Monday, climbing to near 80 degrees by Wednesday and likely reaching the mid 80s in some neighborhoods by late in the weekend. Mainly dry weather is expected through Thursday, with rain chances returning toward the end of the week.

