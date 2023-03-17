Facebook
LSU handles business takes down Hawai’i in the opening round of NCAA Tournament

LSU head women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey.
LSU head women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers opened the first round of the NCAA Tournament with a convincing win over Hawai’i on Friday, March 17 from the PMAC.

The Tigers (29-2) defeated the Rainbow Wahine (18-15) 73-50. Angel Reese picked up her 29th double-double of the season finishing with 34 points and 15 rebounds, she also added three steals and three blocks in the win.

Reese tied former Tiger Marie Ferdinand’s NCAA Tournament scoring record vs. Purdue in 2001.

LaDaziah Williams finished with seven points and Flau’jae Johnson added ten. Alexis Morris had four steals and six points.

As a team, the Tigers shot 43.5% from the floor and limited their turnovers to just seven.

The second-seeded LSU Tigers will face No. 6 Michigan on Sunday, March 17 tip-off is still to be determined.

