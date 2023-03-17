Hazardous Materials Collection Day is Saturday in EBR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced residents can drop off their household hazardous materials on Saturday, March 18.

The City-Parish’s Spring 2023 Household Hazardous Materials Collections Day will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can drop off your unwanted materials at LSU’s Touchdown Village Parking Lot, located on South Quad Dr., across from Engineering Lane.

Residents should stay in their cars while workers collect their materials.

Only East Baton Rouge Parish residents with valid IDs are eligible to participate. Commercial waste will not be accepted.

Some of the items you can drop off are listed below:

For more information, including a complete list of items accepted at the event, visit brla.gov/recycle or contact the City-Parish Department of Environmental Services at (225) 389-4865.

