The Game Plan Summit aims to put entrepreneurs ahead of their competition

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Entrepreneurs in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas can learn how to elevate their business to the next level during the Game Plan Summit, which is happening on Sunday, March 19.

It will take place at the Vault Event Center. The address is 36506 Oak Plaza Avenue in Prairieville.

The event’s founder, Jaiyln Tamia, describes it as an educational event designed for aspiring and current entrepreneurs, and business owners. (Jailyn Tamia)

The event’s founder, Jaiyln Tamia, describes it as an educational event designed for aspiring and current entrepreneurs, and business owners.

The summit features expert speakers and thought leaders who plan to share their insights, strategies, and best practices for success.

Participants can expect to listen in on informative panels that will provide opportunities to network and hear what it was like for panelists before they reached their current level of success.

Some of the topics that will be covered include health and motivation, financial literacy, and education and entrepreneurship.

According to organizers, there will also be a chance for attendees to win a $1,000 grant for their business.

The event’s founder, Jaiyln Tamia, describes it as an educational event designed for aspiring and current entrepreneurs, and business owners. (Jailyn Tamia)

Click here for more information.

You can also learn more here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.