BRPD investigating shooting that seriously injured teenager Thursday night

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 6500 of Greenwell Street near Quida Mae Thursday night, March 16.

First responders say a teenager was shot and transported to the hospital by someone else.

EMS confirmed the teenager had ‘serious, but stable injuries.’

This is a developing story, stay with WAFB as we learn more information.

