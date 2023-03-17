Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BRPD: 11-year-old killed in shooting, teenage suspect in custody

An 11-year-old was shot and killed by a 17-year-old in Baton Rouge on Thursday, March 16, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An 11-year-old was shot and killed by a 17-year-old on Thursday, March 16, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police identified the young victim as Matthew Fortenberry, 11. Authorities said Fortenberry was sitting inside a car when he was shot.

The shooting happened in the 5600 block of Crestway Ave. near Glen Oaks Drive around 6:46 p.m. The boy was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Baton Rouge Police found the 17-year-old suspect in the 6300 block of Greenwell St. near Airline Highway with gunshot injuries.

\
Baton Rouge Police found the 17-year-old suspect in the 6300 block of Greenwell St. near...
Baton Rouge Police found the 17-year-old suspect in the 6300 block of Greenwell St. near Airline Highway with gunshot injuries.(WAFB)

The teenage suspect was also taken to a hospital.

Once he was released from the hospital, police report the teen was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on several charges including first-degree murder, four counts of attempted 1st-degree murder, false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon, and illegal discharge of a firearm.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time, according to BRPD.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
Derrick Perkins
Man sought for questioning in Nathan Millard case arrested; bond set
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison

Latest News

9News Daily AM Update: Friday, March 17
9News Daily AM Update: Friday, March 17
East Baton Rouge Parish Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day
Hazardous Materials Collection Day is Saturday in EBR
The event’s founder, Jaiyln Tamia, describes it as an educational event designed for aspiring...
The Game Plan Summit aims to put entrepreneurs ahead of their competition
BRPD: 11-year-old killed in shooting, teenage suspect in custody
BRPD: 11-year-old killed in shooting, teenage suspect in custody