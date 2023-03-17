79-year-old woman found hours after being reported missing

UPDATE: The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has stated that a woman who went missing earlier Thursday has been found.

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the help of the public in searching for a missing 79-year-old woman.

According to APSO, deputies were dispatched to the 18000 block of John Broussard Road around 6:30 p.m. in reference to a missing woman on Thursday, March 16.

Carolyn Bush, 79, has been reported missing and suffers from dementia. Officials added that she takes medication for it but didn’t take it today.

Her son, Kyle Bush, told police that his mother Carolyn left the home around 4 p.m. earlier today, and is unsure where she may be going.

Deputies said Carolyn’s phone is turned off and there is no way to contact her. They added she is traveling in a white 2005 Dodge Ram 2500, with a license plate reading LA #B541787.

Carolyn Baker is traveling in a 2005 Dodge Ram 2500, white in color, license plate La. B541787. (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are urged to contact Ascension Parish SO Dispatch at (225) 621-8300 and request a Uniform Patrol Supervisor or the Violent Crimes Unit.

