Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

79-year-old woman found hours after being reported missing

Carolyn Bush.
Carolyn Bush.(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has stated that a woman who went missing earlier Thursday has been found.

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the help of the public in searching for a missing 79-year-old woman.

According to APSO, deputies were dispatched to the 18000 block of John Broussard Road around 6:30 p.m. in reference to a missing woman on Thursday, March 16.

Carolyn Bush, 79, has been reported missing and suffers from dementia. Officials added that she takes medication for it but didn’t take it today.

Her son, Kyle Bush, told police that his mother Carolyn left the home around 4 p.m. earlier today, and is unsure where she may be going.

Deputies said Carolyn’s phone is turned off and there is no way to contact her. They added she is traveling in a white 2005 Dodge Ram 2500, with a license plate reading LA #B541787.

Carolyn Baker is traveling in a 2005 Dodge Ram 2500, white in color, license plate La. B541787.
Carolyn Baker is traveling in a 2005 Dodge Ram 2500, white in color, license plate La. B541787.(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are urged to contact Ascension Parish SO Dispatch at (225) 621-8300 and request a Uniform Patrol Supervisor or the Violent Crimes Unit.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
Derrick Perkins
Man sought for questioning in Nathan Millard case arrested; bond set
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison

Latest News

Baton Rouge Police Department
BRPD investigating shooting that seriously injured teenager Thursday night
St. Francisville
New Law restricting short-term rentals in St. Francisville
Humble Hearts Early Learning Center
REPORT: Daycare teacher terminated after hurting child in her care
New safety feature for Uber rides
New safety feature for Uber rides