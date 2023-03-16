Stadium Golf Tour coming to Death Valley, sign up to play

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Have you ever thought about playing some golf in Tiger Stadium? A unique experience is coming for you March 16-19.

Officials are gearing up for the Stadium Golf Tour, where you can play nine holes of par 3 golf in Death Valley, have access to golf simulators, plus a putting and chipping challenge, all while getting a tour of the Lawton Room and the Jeff Boss Locker Room. There are other perks as well.

Whether you know nothing about golf, or you’re a golf enthusiast, the event is for all skill levels. You can bring your family, college friends, or a date.

Golfers will have 18 golf balls with the option to purchase a VIP package including additional balls, access to simulators, food, and drinks. Participants must book in an even number of groups and only eight golfers total can book per time.

According to LSU’s website, all of the time slots to play on Thursday, March 16 have sold out.

Golfers will have 18 golf balls with the option to purchase a VIP package.

Look below for a list of tee times, VIP packages, and additional options:

GENERAL ADMISSION

7:00 a.m. – 8:56 a.m.: $90/golfer

9:00 a.m. – 6:56 p.m.: $100/golfer

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.: $90/golfer

– Includes 18 golf balls/golfer

– Includes tours of LSU Football Locker Room and Lawton Room

VIP PACKAGE

7:00 a.m. – 8:56 a.m.: $150/golfer

9:00 a.m. – 6:56 p.m.: $160/golfer

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.: $150/golfer

– Includes 27 golf balls/golfer

– 2 drinks and a food item

– Access to VIP area with simulators & private hitting decks

You can bring your family, college friends, or a date.

ADD-ONS

Putting challenge: $20/10 putts

Chipping challenge: $20/10 chips

Long drive: $10/3 drives (in simulator)

– LSU-themed prizes for the winner of each day’s round

Extra Golf Balls: $30/10 balls

NON-PLAYING SPECTATORS

– $10/person

– Must stay with group.

Tee times can be booked at: https://lsusports.net/tickets/stadium-golf-tour/.

Whether you know nothing about golf, or you’re a golf enthusiast, the event is for all skill levels.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.