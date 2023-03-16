Southern falls in Round of First 4 in NCAA Tournament to Sacred Heart

STANFORD, Calif. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars have been eliminated in the First Round of Four in the NCAA Tournament to Sacred Heart from Maples Pavilion on Wednesday, March 15.

The Lady Jaguars (18-15) fell to the Pioneers (19-13) 57-47.

Southern jumped out to a quick 14-4 lead in the first quarter before Sacred Heart went on a 16-2 run with 5:07 left in the opening quarter to take the lead and the Pioneers did not look back.

The Lady Jags finished the first half by shooting 30.8% from the field and were 0-for-4 from behind the arc. The Jags did outrebound the Pioneers in the first half 20-to-17, but Southern did turn the ball over 12 times.

As for the Pioneers in the first half, they shot 41.9% from the field and were 3-of-10 from deep.

Sacred Heart would lead Southern 33-20 at halftime.

In the second half, Sacred Heart continued to build on their lead and led as many as 18 in the third quarter. The Jags would get the lead down to 11 points in the fourth quarter, but it prove to be too much for Southern.

For the game, the Pioneers shot 36.2% from the field and limited to just 13 turnovers.

Olivia Tucker led Sacred Heart with 13 points and Ny’Ceara Pyror added 11 points. Genova Johnson led the Jaguars with 10 points.

