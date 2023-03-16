Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

REPORT: Daycare teacher terminated after hurting child in her care

By Scottie Hunter
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Education is investigating after a daycare teacher in Livingston allegedly hurt a child in her care. That teacher was terminated from the Humble Hearts Early Learning Center after she is accused of grabbing a child and picking them up off the floor by the arm.

It all happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. After the child started crying and showing signs that their arm was hurt, the teacher allegedly went about her day.

The Department of Education oversees daycares across the state and they are looking into the matter after they received what’s called a “critical incident report” about the situation.

According to that report, obtained by the WAFB I-TEAM, the teacher did not tell administrators about the child’s injury until half an hour later. Once the daycare director was told about it, and after she reviewed the video of the encounter, the teacher was fired and the child’s mother was called.

The report also states that law enforcement was not contacted but the child did have to go to the doctor. Dr. Jacob Wood, a family medicine physician with Baton Rouge General, would not speak directly to this case but says arm injuries from a similar situation are likely what’s called a nursemaid’s elbow, a condition where the child’s arm is dislocated.

“It’s not serious in terms of causing some type of long-term problem but it is serious in terms of it has to be reduced and it has to be fixed. You do have to go see a physician who is trained to be able to reduce that dislocation,” said Dr. Wood.

The doctor says it needs to be addressed as soon as possible and he believes this kind of injury is hard to ignore because it will be hard to get the child to calm down.

”Generally speaking the kid’s not going to let it happen because they’re going to be in such pain and distress until it gets reduced,” Dr. Wood added.

He says while accidents can sometimes happen, something like what’s described in the incident report should not.

”Yeah, it’s never a good idea to pick a kid up by their arm, especially one arm,” said Dr. Wood.

The WAFB I-TEAM reached out to the daycare and the owner says they did everything right in the situation. The owner released the following statement to WAFB about the incident.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
Derrick Perkins
Man sought for questioning in Nathan Millard case arrested; bond set
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison

Latest News

Grant to enhance school security
New grant available to help enhance school security
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU Women's Basketball - Kim Mulkey
LSU guard Alexis Morris (45) and forward Angel Reese (10)
LSU Women's Basketball - Alexis Morris & Angel Reese
FILE - A U.S. MQ-9 drone is on display during an air show at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan,...
Pentagon video shows Russian jet dumping fuel on US drone