Offense stays hot as No. 12 LSU defeats Southeastern

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Beth Torina and her No. 12 ranked LSU Tigers handled business on Wednesday, March 15 defeating Southeastern from North Oak Park.

LSU (23-2, 2-1 SEC) collected 10 hits in their 11-1 win over Southeastern (20-6).

Taylor Pleasants and MacKenzie Redoutey led the Tigers at the plate as they both collected two RBI each whille Danieca Coffey was 3-for-4 with a stolen base.

Alea Johnson (5-0) got the start in the circle and picked up the win, she went six innings allowing one run, three hits, and six strike outs, but did walk nine.

LSU will host No. 5 Tennessee at Tiger Park with the first game scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, March 17.

