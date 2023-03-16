Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

New Law restricting short-term rentals in St. Francisville

A new law passed Tuesday night restricting short term rental usage in St. Francisville, LA.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new law was passed March 14, Tuesday night, restricting short term rental usage in St. Francisville, LA.

The ordinance has been a conversation for months and could change how some rental owners in residential areas operate.

Town leaders say a lack of regulations gave rental owners a way to avoid paying taxes, which is something places like hotels and local inns have to do regularly.

“Around the country, not just Louisiana, short-term rentals have become a problem and we wanted to get ahead of it before it became a problem or could become a problem,” said Robert Leake, the Mayor of St. Francisville.

According to Mayor Leake, the Commerce Street Overlay District is the new home for all short-term rentals, separating the rentals from residential areas.

“You know a lot of people who live here, they want to know who their neighbors are. We don’t want a company or individuals to come to buy blocks of houses and they not know who their neighbors are,” said Mayor Leake.

Rental owners have until July first to fulfill their current bookings.

For more information on how you can apply for a short-term rental, contact the Town of St. Francisville at (225) 635-3282.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
Derrick Perkins
Man sought for questioning in Nathan Millard case arrested; bond set
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison

Latest News

Humble Hearts Early Learning Center
REPORT: Daycare teacher terminated after hurting child in her care
New safety feature for Uber rides
New safety feature for Uber rides
New Law restricting short-term rentals in St. Francisville
New Law restricting short-term rentals in St. Francisville
Louisiana Department of Education offers grants to help schools enhance campus security.
New grant available to help enhance school security