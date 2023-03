BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 3 seed LSU women’s basketball team held practice in the PMAC on Thursday, March 16, ahead of its Friday matchup against Hawai’i.

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey talks about the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

LSU women's basketball players Alexis Morris and Angel Reese talk about the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers (28-2) are scheduled to host the Warriors (18-14) around 4:30 p.m.

