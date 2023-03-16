Louisiana Sportsman Show reeling in outdoor enthusiasts March 17-19
Mar. 16, 2023
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s largest outdoor fishing and hunting show is returning for the 43rd year.
It’s at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales from March 17-19.
Tickets cost $12 for adults and $6 for kids. Children under five can get in for free.
Here’s a list of show hours:
- Friday: 12-7 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
You can expect hundreds of boats, RVs, ATVs, outdoor power equipment, and more.
Some of your favorite activities will be there including the Big Buck Contest, Fetch-N-Fish, and live music.
