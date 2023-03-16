Facebook
Louisiana Sportsman Show reeling in outdoor enthusiasts March 17-19

The Louisiana Sportsman Show is happening at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales March 17-19.
The Louisiana Sportsman Show is happening at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales March 17-19.(Louisiana Sportsman Show/Facebook)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s largest outdoor fishing and hunting show is returning for the 43rd year.

It’s at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales from March 17-19.

Tickets cost $12 for adults and $6 for kids. Children under five can get in for free.

Here’s a list of show hours:

  • Friday: 12-7 p.m.
  • Saturday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Sunday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

You can expect hundreds of boats, RVs, ATVs, outdoor power equipment, and more.

Some of your favorite activities will be there including the Big Buck Contest, Fetch-N-Fish, and live music.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

