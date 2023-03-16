Facebook
Learn how to parent wisely

The class will be at the Eden Park Library from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Parents can learn how to “parent wisely” on Thursday, March 16.

Mirror of Grace Outreach is holding a class that will teach effective communication, extended family values, child growth and development, and healthy self-esteem.

The class will be at the Eden Park Library from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The address is 5131 Greenwell Springs Road.

Click here to register

The organization says the goal is to provide programs that address and identify causal factors that will prevent and/or reduce substance use, abuse, addiction, compulsive gambling, related consequences, and other high-risk behaviors.

Parents will learn important parenting and conflict management skills. The program is designed to enhance child adjustment and to reduce delinquency and substance abuse. It also seeks to improve problem-solving, parent-school communication, school attendance, and academic performance.

Parenting Wisely provides parents with a wide variety of child-rearing strategies and skills. Parents need only to commit to attending all classes.

You can also call Mirror of Grace Outreach at (225) 300-4528 for more information.

Upon completion of the three (3), one and half (1.5) hour sessions, each participant will receive a Certificate of Completion.

There will be refreshments, prizes, and excitement for all participants.

